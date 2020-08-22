Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun in the country from today. The festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, celebrates the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri.

The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesh idols, in temples and homes. It is celebrated with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers.

After 10 days of festivities, devotees finally bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idol in water bodies.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country this year, the Supreme Court has urged people to avoid congregational gatherings.

Ganesh Chaturthi wishes: Here are some quotes and messages you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones on this occasion:

1. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. May you find all the delights of life and may all your dreams come true. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

2. May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

3. In heaven, Lord Ganesh will establish the predominance of gods, on earth that of people, in the nether world that of serpents and anti-gods.

4. May Lord Ganesha gives you

A rainbow for every storm;

A smile for every tear;

A promise for every care;

And an answer to every prayer!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

5. As rains bless the Earth

Likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you

With never-ending happiness

Keep smiling and receiving

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

6. Smiling is a sign of good mood

Laughing is a sign of a good company

Praying is a sign of good faith

And having you as my friend

It is a sign of Ganesha's Blessings!