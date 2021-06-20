International Yoga Day 2021: Check out wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Yoga is one of the oldest traditions of India. In the last few years, it has become popular internationally. This year, the world will be celebrating the seventh International Yoga Day on June 21. Yoga Day is being observed since 2015.

International Yoga Day History

International Yoga Day became an event after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 address at the UN General Assembly proposed that a day to celebrate and practice yoga must be dedicated worldwide. Since then. June 21 has been celebrated as International Yoga Day by countries across the world.

Why is International Yoga Day celebrated?

The objective of celebrating International Yoga Day is to raise awareness about the physical benefits of Yoga and also about physical health in general.

If anyone wants to participate in completing this objective then here is a collection of International Yoga Day wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, greetings, images to share with family and friends to raise awareness about the occasion.

International Yoga Day 2021 Wishes

Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga!

Rediscover yourself with Yoga, A sense of happiness and completeness will start tuning with your life

Yoga is the best way to put an end to your physical problems and live life to the fullest.

Yoga is that Light, which, if you can lit once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. Happy International Yoga Day 2020!

Yoga is that Journey which takes you to your real Self, to your Soul, through your own Self. Happy Yoga Day 2020!

International Yoga Day 2021 Quotes

"Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony"

"Yoga happens beyond the mat, anything you do with attention to how you feel is doing yoga"

"The yoga pose you avoid the most you need the most"

"Be a part of International Yoga day to draw more and more people towards practising Yoga!"

"This yoga is not possible, for the one who eats too much, or who does not eat at all; who sleeps too much, or who keeps awake"

"Yoga, an ancient but perfect science, deals with the evolution of humanity."

International Yoga Day 2021 WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live healthy and live in peace. Wishing you a peaceful and healthy life on International Yoga Day.

When this body has been so magnificently and artistically created by God, it is only fitting that we should maintain it in good health and harmony by the most excellent and artistic science of Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day

You cannot always control what goes on outside, but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day

Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom.

Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live healthy and live in peace.

International Yoga Day 2021 Greetings

When you inhale, you are taking strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. Wishing you a happy International Yoga Day.

You cannot always control what goes on outside,but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day.

The yoga pose you avoid the most you need the most, Happy Yoga Day

You cannot always control what goes on outside,but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day.

Join hands with yoga to disconnect with stress, diseases and dull life Happy International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2021 Images

Also Read: India Post to issue special cancellation stamp for International Yoga Day

Also Read: 7th International Yoga Day: Kiren Rijiju launches 100-day countdown event 'Yoga for Unity and Wellbeing'