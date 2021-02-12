Happy Kiss Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Images, Quotes to share with your love

February 13 is celebrated all over the world as Kiss Day. It falls one day ahead of Valentine's Day, i.e February 14. It is the sixth day of Valentine's Week and falls after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day and Hug day. Since its the penultimate day of the Valentines Week couple around the world get ready to kiss their problems away. This day is all about intimacy.

Kiss Day is a beautiful day for a couple to come closer together and spend some romantic moments with each other. However, Kiss Day is not just celebrated by couples. People celebrate Kiss Day by expressing their love for their families, friends with a kiss on the cheeks.

Since the COVID-19 is still going on, kissing people might not be the best idea in today's socially-distanced world. If you are not able to kiss your loved ones on this day. No need to worry, here we have a collection of Wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Quotes and Images that you can send to your loved ones instead of a loving kiss

Kiss Day 2021 Wishes

A Day Without Giving a Peck on Your Lips Makes Me Feel Sick. Miss You So Much on Kiss Day!

I Want To Brush Your Lips With Mine Every Now and Then Every Day and Forever. Happy Kiss Day!

Kissing Makes Us Fall in Love With Each Other Again and Again. Let's Create New Memories Today. Happy Kiss Day!

As per doctors, kissing reduces blood pressure. So, I want to kiss you daily to keep us always fit. Happy Kiss Day

Of everything that tastes sweet, your lips are the sweetest. I can't wait to start my day with a passionate kiss from you" Happy kiss day!

Kiss Day 2021 WhatsApp and Facebook Status to Share

A Kiss is just a gesture of love and affection which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul. Happy Kiss Day

The moment we make love by kissing each other is the moment I want to pause it for all my life". Happy Kiss Day!

Happy Kiss Day people! Spread the love.

Today I open my heart to let you know how much I love you" Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss is sweet, a sweet gesture of love, a gratitude of respect and the attitude of love. Happy Kiss Day.

Kiss Day 2021 Good Messages to share with your Partner

Truly, Madly and Deeply in Love With You. Let's Create New Memories Today. Happy Kiss Day!

Kissing you is like a drug to me and you are my addiction, I CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU. I LOVE YOU MY LOVE

Love is the best thing in the world and the kisses are the icing on the cake!!!! HAPPY KISS DAY

Kisses are like happiness. So it feels best when shared. Happy Kiss day.

When words can't figure out fights, a sweet kiss brings everything Back to normal. Happy Kiss Day love

Kiss Day 2021 Images

Kiss Day 2021 Top Quotes

"You are the only person I want to kiss for the rest of my life". Happy kiss day!

"If I got a chance to show love, then I would kiss you every hour, minute, every second and never let you go". Love you so much, baby... Happy Kiss Day!"

"My star your hugs and kisses are like the stars that light up my life, my whole world when it gets dark". Happy Kiss Day!"

"Your lips are half the reason why I fall in love every day with you. Today, all I want is to kiss you on your lips". Happy Kiss Day my Love!

