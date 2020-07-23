Happy Teej 2020 on July 23: Wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses, images to share with loved ones

Hariyali Teej is an important festival in Northern India. It is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha, waxing phase of the Moon, in the holy months of Sharavan. According to the modern calendar, the festival falls either in July or August. This year Hariyali Teej is being celebrated today, July 23.

Hariyali Teej is first of the three Teejs that are celebrated. The other two are known as Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. The festival is celebrated in the honour of Goddess Parvati, who epitomises suhagan, a married woman. Hence, this festival holds special significance for married women and many even observe fasts for their husbands on this day.

Here is is a collection of wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses, which you can quickly copy and send to your loved ones, thus including them in your celebration of Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2020 Wishes

On this auspicious occasion of Teej, may Goddess Parvati bless you and your family with happiness and peace. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May Goddess Parvati fulfils all your wishes and you get a loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej and have fun!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from the evil. Happy Hariyali Teej!

May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati's blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Hariyali 2020 Messages

If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it teaches us that you should follow your heart and marry the one you're meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Here's a message for all husbands: fast with your wife and pray for her long life too, for what is the point of having a long life if you cannot enjoy it with your beloved wife? Happy Hartalika Teej!

I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

Wishing you a life full of happiness and positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and you partner with health and prosperity. Happy Haryali Teej!

Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessing on you and your family!

Hariyali Teej 2020 Facebook and WhatsApp status

Maintain your fast diligently if you want to be with your husband for several lives. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May the festival of Hariyali Teej fill your life with joy and happiness. I wish good health and prosperity to you are your family. Wish you a very Happy Hariyali Teej to all!

Cheers to all the women who observe fast on this occasion of Teej for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Happy Haryali Teej!

Hariyali Teej 2020 Photos

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Haryali Teej.#HariyaliTeej#Teej2020pic.twitter.com/GPySTjYK3z - Midas Finserve Pvt. Ltd. (@midasfinserve) July 23, 2020