Harsh Goenka takes Harsh Mariwala's #ChampiChallenge - hilarity ensues
Harsh Mariwala and Harsh Goenka's friendly banter gave a much needed comedic respite to the lockdown boredom

Marico Limited Chairman Harsh Mariwala took to Twitter to engage in friendly banter with RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka.

The banter started when Goenka replied to Mariwala's tweet calling everyone to do the #ChampiChallenge.

"Can't think of a better way to relax on a Sunday than a good champi! Gather everybody in your house & join me in the #ChampiChallenge. Send me pictures/videos of your family & tag 5 friends. I will try sending hampers to some lucky winners!" Mariwala said.


Goenka shared a video of a monkey getting a massage and replied, "As per your challenge, I've decided to give a massage to my great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandfather, introduced to me by Mr.Darwin. See how relaxed he is feeling - magic of Parachute hair oil @hcmariwala."

Mariwala replied, "For a second there I thought it was you. You bear a very close resemblance to your great great great great great great great great great great great great great grandfather @hvgoenka."

Goenka agreed and said, "That's true. He looks a little better than me."

Twitterati appreciated this friendly banter between the two industrialists.

Marico Limited owns popular coconut oil brand Parachute and 'Champi' is a popular term in its advertisement. The RPG Enterprises own the popular brand CEAT tyres.

