Haryana Board 10th Result Tomorrow: Here's how to check BSEH result

Haryana Board has said it'll announce Class 10 exam results tomorrow, June 8. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Chairman Jagbir Singh confirmed the much delayed Haryana Board Class 10 results will be announced on Monday.

The board has also decided to conduct the Class 10 science paper, which had been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, in July. The exam won't be compulsory for all Class 10 students and only students who are interested in taking science in Class 11 are expected to take it.

The Haryana Education Board had to postpone several Class 10 examinations including science, physical and health education and several skill subjects, owing to the pandemic. The board will award average marks to students in these subjects.

The board had asked teachers to evaluate the answer copies from home. According to NDTV, the evaluation was completed back in April. The board was waiting for a decision to be reached on conducting the science paper before it could announce the result date.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 results would be announced in August as some exams are still pending and these will be conducted in July. The Haryana Board Class 10 results will be available for viewing on the board's official website. The board is yet to announce the exact time when it'll be made available.

