After Hathras gangrape, another Dalit woman who was drugged, raped in UP's Balrampur, dies

Days after brutal gangrape and death of young women in UP's Hathras, another Dalit woman, who was allegedly drugged and raped on Tuesday, died on way to the hospital on Wednesday. The incident happened around 500 km from Hathras where the brutal rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported last month.

The 22-year-old women died while she was being taken to hospital from Balrampur area to Lucknow. Cops said the post-mortem report of the victim does not reveal injuries. They have also not revealed the findings of the woman's medical examination. The police have arrested two persons in the case.

The victim's mother alleged that she was abducted by the accused on Tuesday morning, while she was on her way to college. When she did not return home by evening, the family tried to contact her and launched a search to find her whereabouts.

The women returned home around 7 pm on an e-rickshaw. Her mother alleged she was forced to take some unknown substance, after which she fell unconscious and the accused raped her. The mother said she was put on an e-rickshaw after rape. She said the victim was unable to speak and was barely standing when she reached home.

The mother added her daughter told her to save her as she was having severe stomach pain. Doctors at the local hospital said her condition was very serious and advised the family to take her to Lucknow. The family said the women could not be saved and died on way to Lucknow near Balrampur.

As per the cops, the autopsy findings suggest no injury to hands or legs. "In the said case, prompt action has been taken by the police with both the accused arrested. Details that hands and legs were broke is not true The post-mortem report does not mention this," a tweet from the Balrampur Police said on Wednesday.

The police, however, said the woman had a glucose syringe sticking out and was in bad condition. The family has named two persons in the case, saying they allegedly forced her to consume illegal substance and then raped her. Two rape and death incidents in the past few days have rocked the state, with the opposition accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to protect women.

Meanwhile, the body of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who passed away at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped was cremated in Hathras in the wee hours of Wednesday. The family of the victim alleged that the local police forced them to perform the last rites in the dead of the night. However, local police officers told the news agency that the cremation was carried out as per the wishes of the family.

On September 14, the young woman went to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was later found, beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her. The woman was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement. She eventually died of severe injuries, sparking protests, outrage, and calls for justice.

Meanwhile, Congress has been holding protests in Delhi and various parts of Uttar Pradesh demanding justice for the gangrape victim.

