'Have a wonderful 2020!': Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend New Year greetings

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to the people of the country, hoping that everyone's aspirations be fulfilled.
The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said. "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020," Naidu said.
à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤µ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤· 2020 à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¨à¤µ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤· à¤à¤ª à¤à¤° à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¤à¤¾, à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥à¤·, à¤¶à¤¿à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾,à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯, à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¥¤ #Welcome2020#NewYear2020pic.twitter.com/64N3hfchc4â Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a healthy New Year. "May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote on Twitter.
Have a wonderful 2020!â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020
à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤² 2020 à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤