Haryana Board 12th result 2020 declared @bseh.org.in; How, where to check HBSE Class 12 result

July 21, 2020 | Updated 18:42 IST
HBSE 12th result declared: Check Haryana Board Result at bseh.org.in; passing percentage at 80.34%
HBSE declares Haryana Board 12th result 2020

Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani has announced the HBSE 12th Board Results 2020 on Tuesday. A total of 80.34 per cent examinees have passed. The Haryana Board Results can be checked on HBSE's official website, bseh.org.in, as well as results.nic.in, examresults.com, haryana.indiaresults.com. Digital marksheets will also be sent to students, which can be accessed through the UMANG app or DigiLocker app.

Haryana Board had started the HBSE Class 12th exams from March 3, 2020, but some exams were postponed due to the coronavirus-mandated lockdown. This, in turn led to delay in Haryana Board Class 12th results 2020.

How to check HBSE 12th result online:

Here's how students can check their results online via Haryana Board's official website, bseh.org.in.

1. Go the Haryana Board official website, bseh.org.in.

2. Go to 'Exam Results'.

3. Select your discipline - Science, Commerce, Arts - from the drop-down menu.

4. Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'.

5. Your HBSE 12th result will appear on your screen. Save it for future reference.

