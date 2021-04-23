Health ministry advises 'proning' for Covid-19 patients to breathe better; here's what it means

The health ministry has recommended a few ways to breathe better for coronavirus patients under home isolation. According to the health ministry, Covid-19 patients who are being treated at home can regularly practice "proning" if they face any kind of breathing discomfort.

What is proning?

Proning is a process in which a Covid-19 infected patient will have to lie face down in bed. The health ministry claimed that "Proning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation".

"It is beneficial in Covid-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation," it added.

How to do proning?

As per the ministry's suggestion, the patient will have to keep one pillow below the neck. One or two pillows below the chest through upper thigh. And, two pillows below the shins.

The patient should change the position very 30 minutes. It can be done as many times as tolerable. One can prone up to 16 hours a day in multiple cycles, the ministry said. While proning, one must keep in mind injuries and pressure sores.





#Unite2FightCorona



Proning as an aid to help you breathe better during #COVID19pic.twitter.com/FCr59v1AST â Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021

Importance of proning?

The prone positioning helps to improve ventilation, makes breathing easy.

When to do proning?

Proning is required when a patient feels difficulty in breathing and oxygen level decreases below 94. The ministry has advised that Covid patient must regularly monitor their oxygen level, along with blood sugar, blood pressure, and body temperature during home isolation.

One must not do proning directly after having a meal. There should be a gap of one hour at least. Pregnant women, people with cardiac conditions, or having an unstable spine, pelvic fractures must avoid proning.Also read: Fire breaks out at Virar hospital leaving 13 COVID-19 patients dead

Also read: Banks to shorten hours, operate from 10am to 2pm; staff attendance cut to 50%