Health ministry blocks fake website demanding up to Rs 6,000 for COVID-19 vaccination

The Centre has blocked a fake website, impersonating as the official website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The Union Ministry of Health from its official Twitter handle informed that a fake website called " mohfw.xyz" has been blocked. The health ministry has also registered a case against the website. The fake website claimed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Rs 4,000-6,000.





The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Singh tweeted, "Appreciate PIB Fact Check and MoHFW for their swift response to bust a fake website collecting money on the pretext of registration for COVID19 Vaccination".

The minister also urged people to remain cautious and verify the accuracy of the information on various official channels of government communication.

Previously, fraudsters impersonated the government's Co-WIN ap--much before its official launch. At that time also, the health ministry cautioned people not to download or register on the fraudulent apps named Co-WIN, "created by unscrupulous elements".

Separately, India's active caseload of coronavirus has fallen to 1.35 lakh comprising only 1.25 per cent of the total infections. The ministry said while 9,309 new confirmed cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours in the country, 15,858 new recoveries were registered in the same period.

Till 8 AM on February 12, over 75 lakh (75,05,010) beneficiaries have received vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise. The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 75,05,010 includes 58,14,976 healthcare workers (HCW) and 16,90,034 frontline workers.

A total of 1,54,370 sessions have been conducted so far. India is the fastest country to cross the 70 lakh (7 million) vaccination mark, the health ministry informed.

