Heat wave in Delhi! Temperature to cross 40 degrees Celsius this week, says MeT

Delhi residents must brace for heat waves this week, according to the India Meterological Department. The MeT Department has predicted that the temperature in the national capital will touch 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to climb further between April 10 to April 15 in Delhi.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded was 24 degree Celsius, which is four notches above normal. The department has also predicted partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. As per MeT, the maximum temperature later in the day may go up to 39 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 62%.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded 36.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained 20.2 degrees Celsius. Dust storm and thunderstorm had dipped the levels of mercury by 6-7 degrees Celsius in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday evening.

As per MeT, the maximum temperature is likely to be 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, whereas the minimum temperature is predicted to be 21 degrees Celsius.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

