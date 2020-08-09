Heavy rainfall expected in Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha, and north India this week: IMD

National capital Delhi on Sunday witnessed light to moderate rainfall, including in areas like IGI airport, Dwarka, Safdarjung, and Bahadurgarh.

As per Indian Meteorological Department's tweet, "A thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur adjoining area of south-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Bawal, Rewari, Hissar, Hansi, Agra, Bharatpur, Viratnagar, Rajgarh and Loharu during next two hours.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting center, said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northward and will stay close to Delhi-NCR until Wednesday, August 11.

Srivastava said southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and west Uttar Pradesh in lower levels. This will result in moderate to heavy rain over Delhi.

Simultaneously, a cyclonic circulation will develop over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Srivastava added.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Haryana, north Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the next two days.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall in August so far, against the normal of 83.7 mm, a deficiency of 75 per cent in the national capital.

Besides, the Palam and the Lodhi Road weather stations have recorded 40 per cent and 76 per cent less rains this month.

Additionally, IMD has predicted that the southwest monsoon will become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from Monday, August 10.

Also, a low-pressure, getting formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds in many parts of Odisha till August 12.

