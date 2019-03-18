Holi Special Trains: Check out routes, timings, stations, availability

Indian Railways recently announced a list of 'Holi Special Trains' for the convenience of passengers travelling to their hometown or to visit family/friends on the occasion of the festival of colours. Holi falls on March 21, 2019 and passengers can now enjoy the festival without having to worry about the route or last-minute bookings. Recently, the Northern Railways tweeted the list of all Holi special trains giving out details regarding their time, stations and route.

As per the tweet, these trains will operate from Chandigarh-Gorakhpur Junction, Anand Vihar-Patna Junction, New Delhi-Barauni Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Junction, Lucknow-Kolkata, Anand Vihar-Kamakhya, Firozpur Cantt-Katihar Junction, amongst others. Pre-booking is open and the tickets can be booked from the official website of the Indian Railways.

Here are the details of the 'Holi Special Trains':

1. From Chandigarh to Gorakhpur Junction

This special train will run from March 14 to March 21. It will depart from the Chandigarh station at 11.15 pm every day and will reach Gorakhpur Junction the next day. Then it will leave from Gorakhpur Junction at 10.10 pm and will reach the Chandigarh station at 5.30 pm. The stoppage stations would be Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Muradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti station.

2. From Anand Vihar to Patna Junction

This special train started a couple of days ago from March 16 and will run till March 23. This train will depart from Anand Vihar Railway Station on Saturday at 12 am and will reach Patna Junction the next day at 6 pm. Then it will leave from Patna at 7.35 pm and will reach Anand Vihar Railway Station by 2.20 pm. The stations would be Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Allahabad, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Ara Junction.

3. From New Delhi to Barauni Junction

This special train will run from March 12 to March 22. The train will depart from New Delhi railway station on Tuesday and Friday at 7.25 pm. It will reach Barauni Junction the next day at 7.45 pm. Then, from Barauni, the train will only leave on Wednesday and Saturday at 9.35 pm. It will reach New Delhi the next day at 10.10 PM. The stoppage stations would be Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Dasti, Gorakhpur, Chappra, Hazipur, Muzzafarpur, amongst others.

4. From Hazrat Nizamuddin to Pune Junction

This Holi special train started operating on March 12 and will operate till March 26. It will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin on Tuesdays at 9.35 pm and will reach Pune the next day at 9.25 pm. Then, it will leave from Pune at 5.15 pm on Thursday and reach Nizamuddin the next day at 5.35 am. This train will be in service till March 28. The stoppage stations would be Mathura, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Lonavala Station amongst others.

5. From Lucknow to Kolkata

This Holi special train started running from March 11 and it will be in service till March 25. It will depart from Lucknow station every Monday at 11.45 pm and will reach Kolkata the next day at 10.15 pm. Then, it will leave from Kolkata every Tuesday at 11.55 pm and reach Lucknow at 9.45 pm. The stoppage stations would be Sultanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Durgapur, amongst others.

6. From Anand Vihar to Kamakhya

This Holi Special train started operations from March 13 to March 20. It will depart from Anand Vihar Railway Station every Wednesday at 11.45 pm and will reach Kamakhya station the next afternoon at 2.45 pm. Then, it will leave from Kamakhya at 5.35 am every Saturday and will reach Anand Vihar the next day at 6.15 pm. The stoppage stations would be Ghaziabad, Hapur, Kishanganj, Katihar, Alipur, amongst others.

7. From Firozpur Cantt to Katihar Junction

This Holi special train has started functioning from March 16 to March 23. It will depart from Firozpur Cantt every Saturday and reach Katihar Junction the next day at 10.40 am. Then, it will leave from Katihar Junction every Sunday at 11 pm and reach Firozpur Cantt at 7 pm. The stoppage stations would be Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hazipur, amongst others.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

