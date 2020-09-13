Amit Shah health: Home minister admitted to AIIMS again

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday night. The Home Minister has been admitted in Cardio Neuro tower of AIIMS.

The BJP leader has been facing some breathing issues ever since his recovery from COVID-19 last month, sources said. He has been advised to stay in the hospital where his health can be monitored regularly under the guidance of the best of doctors.

Before this, he was admitted to AIIMS on August 17, days after his recovery from coronavirus . He was kept under observation for some days under a team led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The 55-year-old Union Home had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2, following which he was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Shah had shown mild symptoms of coronavirus. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

