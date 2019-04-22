HP Board 12th result 2019: Priety Birsanta tops HPBOSE Class 12 exam; here's how to check result

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared HPBOSE Class 12 results 2019 at its official website hpbose.org. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12th board examinations can also check other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com for result updates.

As per reports, topper Preity Birsanta has scored 98.8% in the HP Board Class 12th examination. A total of 49,136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. This year too, girls have outshined boys with a total of 45,784 female candidates registering for the exam, out of which 30,574 have passed the examination.

Here's how you can check your HPBOSE Class 12th result:

Step-1: Visit the official website of HP Board.

Step-2: Click on the link available for 'results'.

Step-3: Enter your name and roll number.

Step-4: After adding your details, click on 'Search result' option.

Step-5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and keep a print out for future references.

Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12th results were declared on April 24. In 2018, as many as 98,281 students had appeared for HP Class 12 examination, out of which, a total of 68,469 students had passed the 2018 HP Board Examination with 86 per cent overall pass percentage.

The board was set up in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharmshala. The HPBOSE prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the hill state's schools. It also conducts the HPBOSE exams. More than 8000 schools are affiliated with the board currently.

