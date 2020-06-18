HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2020 declared; check out Himachal Pradesh Board result on hpbose.org; list of toppers

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE Class 12 results 2020 on the official Himachal Pradesh board website hpbose.org. The HPBOSE class 12 exams were to be conducted from March 4 to March 27. However, the exams and the evaluation process got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus.

How to check your HP Board 12th Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official Himachal Pradesh Board website

Step 2: Click on the 'results' option

Step 3: Log in using your roll number

Step 4: Your HPBOSE class 12 board exam results will flash on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use

HPBOSE Class 12 toppers

Shruti Kashyap of Government Senior Secondary School in Rampur Bushahr has topped the HPBOSE Class 12 examinations in Arts Stream by scoring 98.2 per cent. The second rank has been secured by Sushant Chauhan of Government Shamsher senior Secondary School in Nahan by scoring 97.8 per cent.

Prakash Kumar of Kullu Science School of Education in Dhalpur is the topper of the science stream with a score of 99.4 percent.

HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2020 pass percentage, other details

In order to be able to pass the exams, a student has to score a minimum of 33 per cent. The overall passing percentage in the HPBOSE class 12 examinations is 76.07%.

The HPBOSE will open the re-evaluation and re-checking facility for HPBOSE Result 2020 soon. Students who are not satisfied with their marks and want their answer scripts reevaluated need to fill up a form. They will be asked to provide required details and rechecking fees.

