Hyderabad teen claims to be 'first Indian' to complete graduation at 14

Who said that there's a right age for everything? Fourteen-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed to be the youngest in India to complete graduation at his age.

Agastya graduated from Osmania University in BA Mass Communication and Journalism, which recently published its results.

"I have become the first boy in India to complete BA at the age of just 14 years. At 11 years of age, I was also the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination with 63 per cent," he said.Also Read: Kiwi cops show their dance moves on 'Kala Chashma'

Agastya , who is also a national-level table tennis player, said "My parents are my teachers; with their support, I have been overcoming challenges proving nothing is impossible. I can type A to Z alphabet in just 1.72 seconds. I can tell multiplication tables up to 100. I can write with both hands. I am an international motivational speaker too,"

"I want to become a doctor, so I will do MBBS," he added.

His father Ashwini Kumar Jaiswal said every child has a special quality and if parents pay personal attention towards their kids, they can create history.

"We always asked him to understand the subjects. He always asks us questions and we answer him practically," Agastya's mother Bhagyalakshmi told ANI.

ICAI CA November exam begins tomorrow; here's what examinees need to remember