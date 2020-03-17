'I wait for day we no longer have to do this,' says Ratan Tata as he looks for home for abandoned dog

Ratan Tata is known for his love for dogs. His Instagram feed is filled with posts on adorable canines. In a recent Instagram post, he took to the photo-sharing platform to look for a loving home for an abandoned dog called Sur. In his post Tata said that Sur had been abandoned multiple times before and has been abandoned yet again. He urged his followers to find a loving home for the abandoned dog.

"After having changed families multiple times, "Sur" no longer has a family to look after her. One can still see the spirit and love she carries and the hope to belong somewhere," he said.

Talking about Myra, the abandoned dog he helped find a house through Instagram, Tata said, "The last time, all of you generously helped defined Myra a loving family. I hope together we can do the same for Sur."

"I truly wait for the day we no longer have to do this again," said a dejected Tata.

The Instagram post has received more than 2.3 lakh likes till the time this story was published.

Finding homes for abandoned dogs isn't new for the philanthropist. In a previous post on Instagram, Tata also talked at length about a 9 month-old dog Myra who was abandoned by her owners. He also talked about how he could utilise the social media platforms for finding a nanny for the 9 month-old canine.

