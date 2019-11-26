IBPS 2019 Clerk CRP Prelims admit card released; check exam dates, question paper pattern

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Clerk CRP Prelims admit card on Tuesday. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in.

The IBPS will conduct Clerks preliminary examination on December 7 (Saturday), December 8 (Sunday), December 14 (Saturday) and December 21 (Sunday). This examination is being held to select personnel for clerical posts. The results will also be declared in December.

How to download IBPS Clerk CRP Prelims Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website, www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on IBPS Clerk IX CRP Prelims Admit Card 2019 Download Link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and log in

Step 4: Your admit card will appear. Download the admit card

IBPS Clerks preliminary examination structure:

The IBPS Clerk CRP Prelims examination will be of one hour. The exam will have 100 questions divided into 3 sections - English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The English language section will be of 30 marks, whereas the reasoning and numerical test will be of 35 marks each.

Candidates who qualify IBPS Clerks preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination.