IBPS PO 2019 exam notification released; check date; eligibility criteria on ibps.in

IBPS PO 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released an official notification regarding jobs and vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management trainee on its website ibps.in. It is likely, IBPS will release the full details of the probationary officer (PO)/ MT recruitment examination on August 7.

The IBPS exam will be conducted in two phase-Preliminary and Main.

The prelims will reportedly be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main examination. The mode will be online for both prelims as well as mains.

Shortlisted candidates in the mains will be called for a common interview by the nodal agency. The main examination will be held on November 30.

Exam pattern for IBPS PO prelims exam:

The question paper will be divided into three sections--English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. Candidates need to finish the exam in one hour. The exam will be of total 100 marks.

There will be 30 questions for English (one mark each) and 70 questions for quantitative aptitude as well as reasoning ability (one mark each).

Eligibility criteria:

To apply for IBPS PO exam, candidate must at least complete graduation from a recognised university. And, the minimum age limit for the IBPS PO/MT post is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years.