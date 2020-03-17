IBPS POMT exam scorecard released; here's how to check marks and much details

Institute of Banking Personnel selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee exam on its official website on March 17, 2020. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official IBPS site using the following steps:

1. Go to the official IBPS site

2. Click on the link that reads 'Click here to view scores of online main examination for CRP PO/MT-IX of candidates shortlisted for the interview'.

3. After this, you will be redirected to a new page wherein the candidates need to fill in the IBPS registration number and password.

4. Your IBPS PO/MT scorecard will display on screen

5. Download and take a print out of the IBPS PO/MT scorecard for future use.

The candidates who have been shortlisted for the Mains examination will have to appear for the interview round. Interviews for the eligible candidates will be conducted by organisations related to the exam and nodal banks in each state/UT and the candidates will have to be present at the assigned venue, date and time. The interview location, date and time will be sent to the candidates by the banks via interview letters. More details regarding the interview process will be up on the official website soon.

