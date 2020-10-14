ICAI CA Exam 2020 postponed again; check out schedule, new dates

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA (Chartered Accountant) Exam yet again, according to a recent notice. These exams that were scheduled to be held from November 1-18, will now be conducted from November 21, 2020- December 14, 2020. Candidates can access the official ICAI to check the revised schedule.

According to the ICAI's revised schedule, the Intermediate (IPC) course examination will be held on November 22, November 24, November 26 and November 28 under the old and new schemes for group-1 whereas for group-2, these dates are December 1, December 3, December 5 and December 7. The CA Final Course exams under the old and new schemes will be conducted on November 21, November 23, November 25 and November 27 for group-1 whereas for group-2 candidates, these dates are November 29, December 2, December 4 and December 6.

ICAI CA Exam 2020 revised schedule

Foundation Courses examination- December 8, December 10, December 12 and December 14

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (old scheme)

Group 1- November 22, November 24, November 26 and November 28

Group 2- December 1, December 3, December 5 and December 7

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (new scheme)

Group 1- November 22, November 24, November 26 and November 28

Group 2- December 1, December 3, December 5 and December 7

Final course examination (old scheme)

Group 1- November 21, November 23, November 25 and November 27

Group 2- November 29, December 2, December 4 and December 6

Previously, the ICAI had changed the exam dates for candidates from Bihar in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held in November.

The ICAI has released guidelines and SOPs for candidates having symptoms of diseases. According to these guidelines, seating areas, door handles, staircase railing will be sanitized before beginning of the exams and thermal screening of candidates and exam authorities shall be done at entry points. Besides this, adequate distance shall be maintained between two seats in order to follow social distancing. The candidate shall be allowed to carry face masks, face shields, gloves, personal hand sanitisers apart from exam related items and documents.