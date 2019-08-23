ICAI CA Intermediate Examination Result 2019 to be out today: How to check on website

The results of Institute Chartered Accountants of India Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) examination is likely to be released on Friday, August 23. The All India merit list (up to the 50th Rank) can also be checked by the candidates, on the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

In a notification issued earlier, ICAI had said, "Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on Friday, August 23, 2019 (evening)/Saturday, August 24, 2019, around 6.00 P.M. and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in."

The exams for the Institute Chartered Accountants of India Chartered Accountants Intermediate (old course and new course) were conducted in May-June 2019 across 479 exam centres across the country, in which overall 1,22,788 students admitted for the old course and 72,727 in the new course. Those candidates who clear the exam will move towards the ICAI CA final course.

The ICAI CA Inter Result 2019 and marks will be announced on the following websites:

-icaiexam.icai.org

-caresults.icai.org

-icai.nic.in

Candidates appeared in the exam will have to pre-register their requests only at the website, icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the ICAI - examicai.in or examicmai.org

Step 2: Click on your relevant result link available on the home page of the website-'Result declaration of May-June 2019 Intermediate Old & New course examination'

Step 3: A list containing the result of the selected candidates will be displayed

Step 4: ICAI CA Inter Result 2019 will appear displaying the list of the selected candidates.

Step 5: For checking your own individual result, click on "Check your result" and enter your registration number or PIN number/roll number in the new page appeared

Step 6: On submitting the same, own individual result will appear

Step 7: Download it and take a print out of the same for future use.

In addition to this, the ICAI will also send the result to the candidates on their individual email addresses. The candidates will also be able to view the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) on the above-mentioned websites.

ICAI CA Intermediate result 2019: How to check results via SMS

Candidates need to register their mobile numbers in order to check the result via SMS or email. Candidates will have to pre-register their requests only at the website, icaiexam.icai.org.

To check on the sport result via SMS, one can follow these steps -

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course), type CAIPCOLD (space) roll number, for Intermediate Examination (New Course) type CAIPCNEW (space) roll number and send it to 58888