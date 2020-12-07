ICAI postpones CA Foundation Paper 1 exam; check out new date, timings

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the Chartered Accountants Foundation Exam Paper - 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting, has been rescheduled. The exam was originally scheduled to be held on December 8 but now has been postponed to December 13. The ICAI said that the exam has been rescheduled due to "unavoidable circumstances", referencing to the Bharat Bandh scheduled on Tuesday. Farmers protesting the three farm laws have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 which will be in effect from 11 am to 3 pm.

"The Chartered Accounts Foundation Exam Paper - 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting scheduled to be held on December 8, 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) stands rescheduled," said an official ICAI notification. The notification added that the rescheduled exam will be held in the same venues and timings would remain the same, i.e., 2 PM to 5 PM.

ICAI also said that the admit cards issued for the December 8 exam will remain valid on December 13. No new admit cards would be issued for the postponed exam.

"However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Notification No.13 CA(Exam)/N/2020 dated August 21, 2020 shall remain unchanged," added the ICAI notification.

ICAI has advised the students to stay in touch with its official website for any further notifications.

Agitated farmers, who are protesting at Delhi's borders for the past 12 days against the recently-enacted farm laws, have announced 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, Tuesday. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have planned to block all roads leading to Delhi if the government does not repeal the three contentious laws.

