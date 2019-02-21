ICMAI December 2018 results declared; check your CMA score at examicai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) declared the results for its December 2018 term on Thursday. The results have been announced for foundation, intermediate, and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at examicai.in, and examicmai.org. The results were announced at 2 pm today.

To qualify the ICMAI December 2018 Term exam, the candidates need to obtain minimum marks to qualify for the exam. The candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each paper of the group and at least 50 per cent aggregate marks in non-exempted papers of the group.

How to check your results

Step 1: Go to the ICMAI official website: examicai.in, and examicmai.org

Step 2: Click on 'check your result online'

Step 3: Enter your identification number / registration number

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it and take a print out for future use.

The qualified candidates will also get the rank list along with the result. The list will display the name of the top 50 students based on their performance in the exam.

ICMAI, a statutory body under parliament which conducts exams and certifies cost accountants in India, conducts Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examination twice in a year i.e. in June and December.

As per data released by ICMAI, the pass percentage for Group I was 13.64 per cent during June and for Group II it was 32.29 per cent.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI), previously known as the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI), is a premier statutory professional accountancy body in India with the objects of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of Cost and Management Accountancy. It is the only licensing cum regulating body of Cost and Management Accountancy profession in India.

