ICMR study finds BCG vaccine safe for tackling coronavirus among the elderly

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine can prove effective for tackling coronavirus infection among the elderly.

@ICMR study finds that BCG vaccination induces enhanced innate and adaptive immunity in elderly individuals which may prove beneficial against the COVID virus!

"BCG vaccination induces enhanced innate and adaptive immunity in elderly individuals which may prove beneficial against the COVID virus," said ICMR in another tweet.

The BCG vaccine which has existed for almost a 100 years now is one of the most widely used of all vaccines. It was designed to terminate tuberculosis and has a documented protective effect against meningitis and disseminated TB in children.

Many other studies that have been conducted recently indicate that BCG vaccination induced higher protection from COVID-19.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organisation, is also one of the authors of a Lancet article and he said that the BCG vaccine has the potential to "bridge the gap before a disease-specific vaccine is developed".

