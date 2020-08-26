ICMR Twitter handle 'compromised'; agency removes unauthorised likes on anti-govt posts

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Wednesday, clarified that its Twitter handle has been compromised after users pointed out likes from the agency's account on satire posts criticising the government. The apex medical research body said that it is taking necessary steps to rectify this issue. By the time of filing this report, ICMR had removed its likes on Twitter posts in question.

"ICMR has observed that the twitter account of the organisation has been compromised. We are taking necessary steps to rectify the same. We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to this situation," the organisation stated in a tweet.

ICMR has observed that the twitter account of the organisation has been compromised. We are taking necessary steps to rectify the same. We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to this situation. â ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) August 26, 2020

The matter came into light after some Twitter users noticed and flagged likes from ICMR's Twitter handle, @ICMRDELHI on certain posts that criticised or made fun of the government.

