ICSI CS result 2019: List of toppers announced; girls outperform boys in executive, professional exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared Company Secretaries (CS) and Executive Programme results on Sunday August 25, 2019. The result for ICSI Professional programme was published at 11 am and the institute activated the link for Executive programme at 2 pm. A total of six toppers have emerged in both CS Professional (old programme) as well as CS Professional (new syllabus) exam.

Tanya Kathuria, Kamodinee Bhartia and Ritesh Agrawal are top-3 rank holders in the CS Professional (old programme) exam category. Kriti Khandelwal, Harsha Choithani, Roopal Gupta are the other top-3 rankers in the CS Professional (new syllabus) exam.

Girls have performed well in both CS executive and professional exams. Khushi Agarwal from the old syllabus and Gokul R from the new syllabus have secured All India Rank 1. The candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the ICSI 2019 results through the official ICSI website- icsi.edu.

Minimum marks required to pass ICSI CS exam?

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, Paper-1, Paper-2, Paper-3 and Paper-4 separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers for passing the foundation programme or CS examination.

Meanwhile, CS December exam date is also out. The next CS exam will be held on December 20. The registration for the same will start on August 26 and 27.

In another development, the ICSI has decided to waive full fee for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh students. The fee waiver scheme will be effective from September 1.

