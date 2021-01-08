IIM-Indore to help turn Ayodhya into world class eco-friendly tourist destination

The cleanest city of India, Indore became an inspiration for Uttar Pradesh. The UP government is now planning to convert its city of Ayodhya into a world class eco-friendly tourist destination. Ayodhya Municipal Corporation (AMC) has teamed up with IIM-Indore to lay out an action plan aimed at modifying Lord Rama's birthplace into a clean city.

IIM-Indore's Director Prof Himanshu Rai and Ayodhya's Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) and marked it as the starting point for the partnership.As per the MoU, the detailed action plan will include replication of best practices of the Indore model of cleanliness in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Special enhancements will be made for maintaining cleanliness standards as an international spiritual tourism place.They will also draft an action plan for implementation of information, education and communication(IEC) as per the Swachh Bharat Mission(SBM) program. It is also organising training/capacity building program for AMC employees as well as training programs in Project Management and best practices for public officials of AMC.The AMC and IIM-I have partnered for the next three years for this project.

To implement the action plan, a team has been set up, leads by IIM-Indore director Himanshu Rai consisting few other members: Prof Ganesh N (economics), Prashant Salwan (strategy and international business), Dr. Shruti Tiwari (associate professor and trained social psychologist) and Aditiya Deshband (special in new media studies and emerging field of game studies)."We will make a detailed action plan to develop Ayodhya as a clean spiritual tourism world class destination. Ingraining the focal points of Indore's success as India's cleanest city will form an Important part of the exercise", Dr Rai Said.The project team will do a baseline study and then design a communication specifically for Ayodhya, he added.

