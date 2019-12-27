IIT Delhi does India proud, files 150 patents in 2019

Be it designing bulletproof clothing that enables transmission and receives electronic signals or production of liquid hydrocarbons from plastic waste,it has been a productive year for Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. IIT Delhi said that they filed 150 patents a year. This is the highest number of patents filed in a year ever by IIT Delhi. These patents,both national and international have been filed by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT),an industry-interface organization at the premier institute,it said in a statement.

IIT Delhi Director,Prof Ramgopal Rao said that the institute has filed 150 IPs ,i.e, patents,designs,etc in 2019. This is a 20% increase from the 2018 figures. Apart from this,Prof Rao said that there was a fourfold increase in revenue from the IP licensing activities undertaken by the institute when compared to last year.

IIT-D's Dr Anil Wali cited innovations such as a production of fuel from e-waste, a unique wearable device for measuring pulse pressure, bulletproof clothing that enables transmission and reception of electronic signals and a water based method for producing anti-coagulant agent Warfarin, a method to improve 5G wireless communication and a device to attenuate indoor air pollution marked the year. Dr Wali emphasised that the purpose of FIIT is to become an effective outreach and interface platform to enable innovations,promote commercialization of science and technology and also to encourage research spinoffs.

