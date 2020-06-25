IIT Guwahati bags top spot in India in QS list for young universities' ranking

IIT Guwahati has emerged as a top Indian university in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings 2021 for young educational institutions. Apart from IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, University of Hyderabad, and Jindal Global University (JGU) were other higher education institutes that featured in QS Top 150 Under 50 2021 ranking. All four of them have ranked in the top 101-150 young universities in the world by the QS.

Globally, Singapore's Nanyang Technical University is the top young varsity in the QS ranking for young educational institutions.

The second and third spot is bagged by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Asian varsity: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, respectively.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) of Pakistan is placed at a creditable 41st position in the list.

The QS Top 150 Under 50 ranks the best universities in the world which are less than 50 years old. This puts younger universities in a very competitive pool given the relatively less time they have had to represent their establishment.

