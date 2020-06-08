In pics: Restaurants in India reopen after lockdown

After about two-and-half months, hotels and restaurants opened for the public on Monday in several parts of the country. Strict protocols are being followed in restaurants that have resumed services today.

Hotels and restaurants have been issued a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the Centre.

The general SOPs issued by the government include measures like allowing only asymptomatic staff, guests, customers on the premises. Visitor entry to restaurants must be allowed in a staggered manner, the guidelines say. Adequate manpower must be deployed by the food joints and hotels for ensuring social distancing norms.

Restaurants must frequently sanitise surfaces like doorknobs, elevator buttons, benches with a particular focus on washrooms.

Hand sanitiser and thermal screening provisions should be in place mandatorily at the entrance. The SOPs also recommended the installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app.

Posters and audio-visual media on preventive measures about COVID-19 should be displayed in every restaurant.

The temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity in the range of 40-70 per cent. Besides, the intake of fresh air must be allowed as much as possible besides adequate cross ventilation.

Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) are encouraged.

As per the Centre's guidelines, customers like the elderly, pregnant women, and those having underlying medical conditions must take extra precautions while going out to a restaurant.

In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises, the person should be isolated and the nearest medical facility or the state or district helpline have be informed immediately.

Here's what the new normal looks like as restaurants reopen: