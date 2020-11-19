In this Spanish town people are literally 'living under a rock'

The English idiom 'Living under a rock' is not figurative but quite literal for over 3,000 inhabitants of Setenil de las Bodegas, Spain where houses are built into the rock. Cave walls serve as roofs and walls of certain houses in the Spanish town. Former Chief Operating Officer of Spice Jet, Sanjiv Kapoor seems to have stumbled upon the town while browsing the internet and wanted others to know about the unique town.

Kapoor tweeted out photos of Setenil de las Bodegas and wrote, "This is an actual town in Spain, built amongst rock outcrops and formations. It is called Setenil de las Bodegas. Amazing! #Spain ."

This is an actual town in Spain, built amongst rock outcrops and formations. It is called Setenil de las Bodegas. Amazing! #Spain . Photos sourced thru Google Images. pic.twitter.com/noxdiFPMrw - Sanjiv Kapoor ðºð¸ð®ð³ (@TheSanjivKapoor) November 19, 2020

The town is situated along a narrow river gorge, with some houses being built into the rock walls of the river gorge. The town was built by taking advantage of the natural erosion of the rock walls caused by the nearby river and other factors.

The houses have been built by enlarging natural caves found in the gorge and simply adding a few extra walls. The rock walls and caves were particularly enticing for early settlers who did not have to build four walls and a roof to construct a house, nature provided them with walls and in some cases even a roof. The rock covering extend on to the streets of the town providing a natural shade for people walking on them.

The rocks not only serve as roofs and walls, but they also help in controlling the temperature of the houses. Setenil de las Bodegas suffers from very high temperatures during summer, the rock walls help take the edge off during this time.

Aside from houses, there are cafes and restaurants which are also built into the rock walls. Tourists to the town can enjoy their food in the comfortable shade of giant rocks.

