Ind vs Aus: T Natarajan's surprise entry in ODI squad: Here's how Twitter reacted

Thangarasu Natarajan, the Sunrisers Hyderabad left-hand batsman, has been added to India's ODI squad for the four-match series against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground beginning today. Natarajan has been added to the ODI lineup as a back-up since Navdeep Saini complained of back spasm. The IPL batsman shared this news on social media.

Natarajan tweeted, "That special feel of wearing this special jersey."





Twitter users could not resist the temptation to speculate whether Natrajan would be a perfect fit for the Indian cricket team.

Here's how Twitter reacted

Is BCCI paying its dress designers?

As an Indian Team super fan , I am sorry that you have to wear this awkwardly styled indian Jersey.



Looks like BCCI not paying their dress designers. â Ayush Pandey (@Godssze) November 25, 2020

Would have been better this way, Anna

It would be even better if it was this way

Congratulations Anna for your debut & All the best ðð pic.twitter.com/V03ahhemSz â RAJ (@urstruly_raj10) November 26, 2020

Will Natarajan be the best alternative?

#AskTheExpert@SonySportsIndia@virendersehwag sir do you feel, Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill ) should be in the test? Another as per report: Navdeep Saini has back injury, would Natarajan be the best alternative? â Indian_By_Heartâ¥ï¸ð®ð³ð (@JontyP92) November 27, 2020

Excited about his debut

Some people want Kohli to be the captain. Some people want Rohit to be the captain. But deep down, we all want Natarajan to make his international debut. â Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 23, 2020

Would be interesting to see his game

If Natarajan plays today, it will be interesting to see how he bowls with the new ball. His yorker game is good but haven't seen him swinging the ball upfront in IPL. â Shubham (@shubham007st) November 27, 2020

Hard work never fails

Hard work never fail....@Natarajan_91 bro ur the pride of Salem ...ð¥ð¥ð¥ðð¾ââï¸ðð¾ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/TsJlnXjmRS â Manikandan V (@Manikan15819323) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ishant Sharma, who has recovered from his injury, will give the Border-Gavaskar trophy a miss. Rohit Sharma is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and his condition will be assessed on December 11, following which a final call will be taken on his participation in the month-long test match series against Australia that will take place from December 17 in Adelaide.

The current ODI lineup helmed by Virat Kohli comprises players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shubham Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya, according to a latest BCCI update.

