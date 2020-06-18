Business Today
Loading...

India-China clash: Twitterati defends 'Indian-Chinese food' as Athawale calls for ban on cuisine

India-China clash: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called for a ban on Chinese food, following which Twitterati sprung into action. Most of them said that Chinese food in India is more Indian than Chinese

Anwesha Madhukalya New Delhi Last Updated: June 18, 2020 | 17:03 IST
India-China clash: Twitterati defends âIndian-Chinese foodâ as Athawale calls for ban on cuisine
India-China standoff: Twitterati defends Indian-Chinese food

Be it takeaway, ordering-in or dining-out, there is a special place for Chinese cuisine -- aka Indian-Chinese -- in the hearts of Indian foodies. So on Thursday when Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called for a ban on Chinese food, Twitterati did not spend much time before defending it. "Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food," said Athawale on Thursday.

However, Twitterati defended the cuisine and pointed out that this does not help much as the Chinese food that is widely consumed in India is hardly Chinese. The Chinese food available across India is a far cry from the bland avatar that is consumed in the neighbouring country. Twitterati and fans of the cuisine pointed out that with a mix of spices, cottage cheese and vegetables like cauliflower, Chinese food in India is actually more Indian than Chinese.

Also read: Stopping China non-militarily: New policies to restrict JVs in highways, narrow infra sector entrance

Some took to the microblogging site to say that even if the cuisine is called Chinese, Indian ingredients are used, it is Indians who make it, and does not benefit China in any manner. Some Twitter users said that a culture war, moreover, is not what the countries should be aiming for now.

Some added that the Chinese food that Indians consume cannot be found in China, since they are all desi variations. A few users also suggested introducing the world to what is Indian-Chinese food. Meanwhile, some just defended the cuisine so as not to part ways with their favourite gobi manchurian or hakka noodles or paneer spring rolls. All-in-all, they all agree that Indian-Chinese is a much delicious version.

Athawale's call to ban Chinese cuisine came after calls to ban Chinese products in India. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked Bollywood celebs who endorse Chinese products to stop endorsing them. CAIT has appealed to Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Baadshah, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh for Xiaomi, Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana among other stars to stop endorsing Chinese products. Moreover, the government has also discouraged joint ventures with Chinese companies after the border clash. The government also asked state-owned BSNL, MTNL and other private telcos to not use Chinese-made equipment. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) terminated the contract with Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group Co Ltd for designing and installing signal and telecommunication network in the 417-km DEFRC segment between Kanpur and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station (Mughal Serai junction) in UP.

Also read: 'Dont promote Chinese goods': Traders body tells Kohli, Deepika, Ranbir, other celebs

Also read: Indian Railways cancels Rs 471 crore signalling contract to China firm

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Chinese food | Chinese food boycott | Indian Chinese | Indian-Chinese food | Ramdas Athawale | India-China clash
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close