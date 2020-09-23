India's coronavirus cases surge to 56 lakh, deaths jump to 90,020

India's coronavirus caseload sprinted past 56 lakh, just seven days after it crossed 50 lakh. According to Union Health Ministry data, India registered 83,347 new COVID-19 infections, whereas the death toll climbed to 1,085 in just one day. Overall, coronavirus cases have jumped to 56,46,01, including 45,87,614 recovered people and 90,020 deaths. India's active caseload is at 9,68,377.
India is behind the US, having the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the world. The US has recorded the world's most number of coronavirus infections as well as deaths. Today, the US' coronavirus-related fatalities crossed two lakh mark.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested up to September 22 with 9,53,683 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -160
Andhra Pradesh- 71,465
Arunachal Pradesh -2,052
Assam- 29,857
Bihar-12,928
Chandigarh-2,622
Chhattisgarh-38,198
Dadra Nagar Haveli-198
Delhi-31,623
Goa-5,513
Gujarat- 16,370
Haryana- 19,888
Himachal Pradesh-4,124
Jammu and Kashmir-21,485
Jharkhand-13,280
Karnataka-93,172
Kerala- 40,453
Ladakh-1,028
Madhya Pradesh-22,646
Maharashtra-2,72,809
Manipur-2,333
Meghalaya-2,047
Mizoram-690
Nagaland-1,072
Odisha-34,377
Puducherry-4,757
Punjab-21,288
Rajasthan-18,614
Sikkim-556
Tamil Nadu-46,350
Telengana-29,873
Tripura-6,599
Uttar Pradesh-63,148
Uttarakhand-11,831
West Bengal-24,971
Also read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail sells 1.28% stake to KKR for Rs 5,550 crore
Also read: Should you buy Reliance Industries stock for less than Rs 2,250?