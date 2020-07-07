India's COVID-19 tally breaches 7-lakh mark; 22,252 new cases, 467 deaths in 24 hours

India's coronavirus case tally has crossed 7 lakh mark on Tuesday. In the last 24-hour, the country reported 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths. With this, the total positive cases stand at 7,19,665, including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 20,160 deaths, according to the data by the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, India became the third worst-affected country from coronavirus after the US and Brazil. According to John Hopkins University and Medicine, the US COVID-19 tally stands at 229,35,712 and Brazil's at 16,23, 284.

For the last two months, India has witnessed an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. Since June 2, more than 5 lakh people have been found COVID-19 positive in the country. In fact, in the first week of July, India has reported more than 2 lakh coronavirus cases.

Delhi has registered more than 1 lakh corona positive patients on Tuesday. Among 1,00,823 cases in the capital, 25,620 are active, 72,088 are cured and 3,115 are dead.

The central on Monday said in Delhi, the average number of samples being tested per day for COVID-19 has gone up to 18, 766 from 5,481 in just a month. In India, the total number of samples tested up to July 6 breached crore mark, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data suggests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,11,987 with 5,368 fresh cases. In the past one day, the state reported 204 new deaths, raising the tally to 9,206. Mumbai is the worst-hit city from coronavirus. According to Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the financial capital reported 1,201 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking case count to 85,326 and fatalities to 4,935.

Gujarat has reported the highest single-day spike of 735 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 36,772 on Tuesday. The toll in the state has climbed to 1,960. Besides, with 183 new cases of coronavirus, Ahmedabad's coronavirus case tally has surged to 22,075, and the city has reported 1,491 death so far.

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 tally has touched nearly nearly 1.14 lakh with 3,827 fresh cases. In last one day, 193 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, taking the tally to 5,622. Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has breached 20,000 marks with record 1,322 cases in a day. The coronavirus death toll in West Bengal has spiked to 779 with 22 more fatalities. The state's total cases have climbed to 22,987.

State-wise coronavirus cases