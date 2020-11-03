India's 'Forest Man' becomes topic of study in American school

Who says one person can't make a difference? Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the 'Forest Man of India' has single handedly planted an entire forest. Payeng's efforts are hailed as an exemplary effort for ecological sustenance and now he's garnering special attention from the west. Recently, students in the United States (US) were taught a lesson about Padma Shri awardee Payeng.

Payeng's work was included in the curriculum of sixth grade students of Green Hills School, Bristol, Connecticut. The students are learning about Payeng's work as a part of their ecology lesson.

Navami Sarma, an Assamese working as a teacher in Green Hills School, told News18, "Here, educationists prepare curriculum for particular classes of School under the districts. Payeng's life journey was incorporated in one such curriculum."

With massive changes happening all around the world, from glaciers melting to climate change, it is imperative that future generations are made sensitive towards the environment. Payeng, who actively participated in environmental conservation efforts from the tender age of 16 is a perfect example for students to draw from.

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Payeng on twitter, hailing his exemplary and tireless contribution to the green mission.

The Molai forest created by Jadav Payeng is larger than Central Park in New York City. Thanks to him, the Molai forest now houses Bengal tigers, Indian rhinoceros, reptiles, over 100 deers, and rabbits in addition to monkeys and several varieties of birds, including a large number of vultures.

