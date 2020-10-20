India's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000 for the first time in 3 months

India's health ministry today said new cases of COVID-19 have fallen below 50,000 for the first time after nearly three months, to 46,790 cases. Further, the percentage of active cases has fallen below 10 per cent and the total positive cases of the country today are less than 7.5 lakh (7,48,538) and comprise merely 9.85 per cent of the total cases.

The active cases in the country had peaked to 10,17,754 by September 18 from 7,85,996 cases on September 1. Thereafter, it has been consistently going down to 7,48,538 cases today. The slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries and the total recovered cases have crossed 67 lakhs (67,33,328). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 59,84,790 as of today. About 69,720 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours and the National Recovery Rate has further grown to 88.63 per cent. The data said 78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs, led by Maharashtra with more than 15,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries, said the Ministry.

This drop in COVID-19 spread cases in India comes at a time when the virus is making a comeback in the US, the only country ahead of India in the case of total active cases. The USA had 54,703 new cases and 434 new deaths yesterday, taking the total cases to 84,54,029. Further, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently said the drugs being used to treat the infected, which includes Remdesivir, are not much effective in curing the infection.

In the case of new confirmed cases in India, 75 per cent are from 10 states and UTs and Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases. Further, 81 per cent of the new deaths in the last 24 hours (587) are from these states, led by Maharashtra (125), Karnataka (64), West Bengal (63) and Chattisgarh (56).

The Ministry claimed India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally, at 1.52 per cent. This is the result of collaborative, focussed and effective action by states/UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalisation and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government. This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country, said the release.

