India Post recruitment 2019 for 10,066 Gramin Dak Sevak GDS posts, apply on appost.in

India Post has invited application for the recruitment of the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts for Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab Post Circle on Monday, August. A total of 10,066 vacancies are available in all these states for the GDS posts. A Gramin Dak Sevak's (GDS) job includes sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and other duties assigned by postmaster/ sub-postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

Candidates who wish to apply for the GDS posts can visit the official website of India Post, appost.in. The last date to apply for the Gramin Dak Sevak posts is September 4, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who are 10th pass with mathematics and English as compulsory subjects or elective subjects from a recognised board can apply for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak posts.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the state government.

The candidate applying for the post need to have a basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognised Computer Training Institute. Certificates from central government/state government/university/boards etc, will also be accepted for this purpose.

Age limit:

Candidates between 18 years and 40 years can apply for the GDS post.

State-wise vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post:

Assam- 919 Post

Bihar- 1063 Posts

Gujarat- 2510 Posts

Karnataka- 2637 Posts

Kerala- 2086 Posts

Punjab- 851 Posts