India Railways: New special trains announced; check route, timings, train number, where to book, other details

The Indian Railways is increasing the number of trains it runs in order to help people travel amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Western Railway and Central Railway recently announced that they will be operating additional special trains on some routes. Western Railway and Central Railway shared this information via their respective Twitter handles.

Here is a list of special trains added by Western Railway and Central Railway:

Mumbai to Darbhanga: Special train running between Mumbai and Darbhanga Train No 01143 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Darbhanga will run on April 10. Bookings for this will start from April 9 onwards. Train No 01144 Darbhanga to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will run on 12 April

Mumbai to Gorakhpur: Additional special trains running between Mumbai and Gorakhpur. Train No 01093 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Gorakhpur will run on April 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18. Train No 01094 Gorakhpur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will run on April 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20.

Mumbai to Ranchi: A special train will run between Mumbai and Ranchi on 9 April

Indore to Jaipur: Western Railway will operate one additional Bi weekly special train. The booking of special train number 09773 will begin on April 11, 2020

Mumbai to Barauni: Western Railway will operate one additional weekly special train. The booking of special train number 09097 will begin on April 10, 2020

Gandhidham to Nagarcoil Weekly Special: With effect from April 30, Train number 06335 will leave Gandhidham every Friday at 10:45 am and will reach Nagarcoil at 06:30 am on Sunday With effect fromApril 27, train number 06336 will leave Nagarcoil every Tuesday at 02:45 pm and will reach Gandhidham at 12:00 pm on Thursday

Rajkot to Coimbatore Weekly Special: With effect from April 25, Train number 06613 will leave Rajkot every Sunday at 05:30 am and will reach Coimbatore at 09:31 pm on the next day

Chandigarh to New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 02046/45): This train service will run six days a week.

New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 02013/14): This train will operate daily.

New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 04053/54): This train will operate once a week.

New Delhi to Daurai Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 04051/52): This train will operate on a daily basis.

Sarai Rohilla, Delhi to Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special (Train No 02265/66): This train will operate three days a week

