India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Indian Army test-fired the missile at 10 AM where it successfully hit its target.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class. Recently, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

In the past two months, the DRDO has successfully tested both new and existing missile systems, including the Shaurya missile system which can hit targets at over 800 km.

In October, the Indian Navy also carried out the test firing of the BrahMos missile from its warship INS Chennai to showcase its capability to strike targets at ranges more than 400 km on high seas.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has become a potent weapon for all three-armed forces after the joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya was established on February 12, 1998. Its name is a combination of India's Brahmaputra and Russia's Moskva rivers.

The BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land. It is the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, as well as the fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation. BrahMos-2, a hypersonic version of the missile, is also currently under development.

