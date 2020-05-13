India Today English continues to be the country's most-read news magazine: IRS 2019 Q4 survey

India Today magazine, the flagship publication of the India Today Group, remains the undisputed Number 1 news magazine leading its competitors by a commanding margin, according to the figures released by Indian Readership Survey 2019 in the Q4 report. Not just that, India Today Hindi, Business Today and Readers Digest, the Group's other publications, all stand tall as leaders in each of the genres.

The latest IRS surveyed showed India Today English magazine had a total readership of over 9.5 million. India Today had 2.8 times more readers than that of The Week and Outlook English combined. Commenting on this development, Mr. Aroon Purie, Chairperson and Editor-inChief, India Today Group, said, "I am delighted to see that India Today English in the latest IRS findings, not only retains its dominant leadership but continues to grow in these challenging times for the print media. Also, India Today Hindi continues to lead the pack in Hindi magazines. We pride ourselves in giving our readers the best analysis of key news developments week after week. We have never missed an issue in 44 years and not allowed even the Coronavirus to spoil that record. At a time when credible information and analysis is so needed, we are heartened by the continuing faith readers have reposed in our kind of journalism which is without fear or favour."

India Today English magazine recorded 5 times more readership compared to The Week (1.83 million readers) and Outlook English (1.76 million readers) individually, for its in-depth journalism. Meanwhile, India Today Hindi has been ranked the most-read Magazine in the Hindi category in IRS 2019 Q4 data with a total readership of 6.6 million.

In the business segment, Business Today with 1.76 million readers is much ahead of its nearest business news based magazine, Business India, which has clocked 1.58 million readers. Business Today has also secured the top spot among the business magazines with 12 per cent more readership than the combined readership of magazines like Business World, Outlook Money, Outlook Business and Fortune India.

Readers Digest which is an iconic English family magazine has 1.32 million readers in India.

As a goodwill gesture during the Lockdown, India Today Group recently made the India Today and Business Today magazine issues free to all the readers from the links: www.indiatoday.in/emag and www.businesstoday.in/emag.

The Indian Readership Survey (IRS) is the World's largest continuous study which encompasses a universally accepted snapshot of India's Print and other Media consumption, Demographics, Product Ownership and Usage, amongst other information areas.