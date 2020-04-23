India Today League 2020: PUBG Mobile Invitational schedule; check out here

The India Today League PUBG Invitational 2020, the esports tournament for the popular mobile game PUBG mobile, is scheduled from April 23 to 26. The India Today PUBG Invitational 2020 will see some of the best professional and semi-professional teams from across India contesting for prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakhs.

The 4-day PUBG mobile league will begin on April 23 from 2:00 pm onwards and is scheduled to end on April 26. Some of the most well-know PUBG teams in India will be contesting against each other in the PUBG matches during the India Today League PUBG Invitational 2020 in association with Trinity Gaming.

Following the India Today League FreeFire tournament that was a huge hit among the gamers last year, India Today now plans to organise multiple esports events throughout the year to give the esports sector a much-needed push.

India's best teams will face off against each other in over 16 matches spread across the 4-day India Today League PUBG Invitational 2020. The PUBG mobile league matches will be held in four different maps, namely Erangie, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. Four matches will be played each day of the India Today League PUBG Invitational 2020.

Full schedule: India Today League 2020 PUBG Mobile Invitational:

April 23 - 2 pm IST onwards

Day 1 - approximately 3-4 hours

A total of 4 matches to be played

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

April 24 - 2 pm IST onwards

Day 2 - approximately 3-4 hours

A total of 4 matches to be played

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

April 25 - 2 pm IST onwards

Day 3 - approximately 3-4 hours

A total of 4 matches to be played

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

April 26 - 2 pm IST onwards

Day 4 - approximately 3-4 hours

A total of 4 matches to be played

Map: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

Also Read: India Today PUBG League 2020: Check out date, time, cash prize, schedule