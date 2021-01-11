India vs Australia: Netizens laud Rishabh Pant for extraordinary performance despite elbow injury

On the last day of the third test match between India and Australia, ace batsman Rishabh Pant performed exceptionally despite an elbow injury. Pant was hit in the left elbow while batting on the third day of the third test match on January 9. He was hit while trying to pull a short ball from Pat Cummins.

However, on Monday, Pant might have fallen only three shorts of what would have been a brilliant century but the 23-year-old scored a half-century for the 10th consecutive time against Australia on their own soil.

Although Pant departed after scoring 97 runs, his 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara has taken India to a place where the team is eyeing a win from.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also tweeted about Pant's performance. He wrote, "The century wasn't to be. But it is easily Pant's best test innings. You can't fault him the shot because it was many of those that offered a glimmer of victory when none believed it was possible."

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also lauded the ace-batsman and wrote, "...Like the way Rishabh Pant's playing, it's the perfect approach to take in these conditions.".

Meanwhile, Pujara became the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat by taking a single off Mitchell Starc at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, Josh Hazlewood dislodged a well-set Pujara for 77 at around 9:14 AM.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharduddin, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Gundappa Viswanath are the other Indian batsmen to have achieved the feat before Pujara.

Twitterati heaped praises on Pujara and Pant after their spectacular performance against the Australian bowlers.

"Were on the verge of greatness .. if Pant-Pujara partnership lasted even 40-50 more runs more then the match would have been ours. But still amazing fight," a Twitter user wrote.





Were on the verge of greatness .. if pant-pujara partnership lasted even 40-50 more runs more then match would have been ours. But still amazing fight â sajal verma (@sajalverma22) January 11, 2021

#AUSvIND#AUSvsIND#RishabhPant#pant



An appreciation tweet for the beast who restored the faith in every Indian cricket fan today â¤ 97(118), 12 4s, 3 6s, SR 82.2 pic.twitter.com/vzz6f8SjhF â Likhitha à¤à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¾ à°¸à±à°à±à°à°² ð®ð³ (@likhithaSuggala) January 11, 2021

Pant is a man to back , lad can play under pressure , WC SF me bhi kitna acha khela tha just his inexperience costed him as he was confused whether to attack or defend Santner. This yr IPL final too. Exceptional talent ofc. India loss if he is not in limited over side ð â Aspirant (@dreamerupsc) January 11, 2021

Indians to reach 6000 runs in Test Cricket



Gavaskar (1981)

Vishwanath (1983)

Vengsarkar (1987)

Azharuddin (1999)

Sachin (2000)

Dravid (2003)

Ganguly (2007)

Laxman (2008)

Sehwag (2009)

Kohli (2018)

Pujara (2021)*ð#INDvsAUS â itâsme Shiva (@shivaraj2326) January 11, 2021

At 9:54 AM, India required only 128 runs to win the Sydney test match.