Business Today
India vs England: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise; posts selfie in 'the Axar shades'

March 21, 2021 | Updated 15:30 IST
Along with the selfie were screenshots of tweets that told the entire story of the

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday tweeted a selfie of him wearing a pair of sunglasses that he termed as "Axar" shades. Mahindra thus fulfilled a promise he had made to his Twitter followers.

Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "OK, have to fulfil a commitment, Here's promised selfie with my "Axar" shades…" Mahindra added his new good charm (the sunglasses) has proven its worth. Along with the selfie were screenshots of tweets that told the entire story of the "Axar" shades.

The saga of the "Axar" shades began when on March 6 Mahindra had posted a picture of Indian all-rounder Axar Patel on the cricket field. In the photo, the cricketer was brandishing a pair of sunglasses that seemed to have caught the interest of the Mahindra group chairman. Mahindra said he needed those sunglasses to commemorate the team India's victory in the recently concluded test series against England. He enquired about which brand the sunglasses were and where to get them. 

Later, Mahindra posted a picture of the sunglasses. He wrote, "I said I was going to get myself a pair of 'Axar's shades' to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I'm crazy but maybe it'll be a good luck charm!".

Mahindra's followers then started demanding a photo of him wearing the "Axar" shades. To these demands, Mahindra replied, "Agar jeetenge to post karunga".

Mahindra later clarified that he meant that he'll post the picture if India wins the T20 series against England. He wrote, "Let these shades prove they're not just a 'one-match wonder' & will be lucky for the whole series…".

India on Saturday beat England by 36 runs in the last match of the T20 series. In the first innings, India had set a mammoth target of 225 runs. England could only manage to score 188 runs in 20 overs. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was given the 'Man of the Match' award.

