India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final: Check out DLS targets for India on reserve day

As India versus New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup was interrupted due to rain on Tuesday with New Zealand making 211 runs at a loss of five wickets after 46.1 overs, the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup will be recommencing on Wednesday from 3 PM IST at Old Trafford, Manchester. The scheduled reserve day will see New Zealand completing the remaining 3.5 overs of the innings before Indian team will start the runchase.

However, as overcast conditions are still prevailing in Manchester, it is hard to predict the course of the India Vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match. If New Zealand does not get to bat again due to the weather conditions, then the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method would be featured prominently.

India, might have to chase a set of targets to make it to the finals in the event of New Zealand not batting again. These targets are:

In 46 overs- 237

In 40 overs- 223

In 35 overs- 209

In 30 overs- 192

In 25 overs- 172

In 20 overs- 148

Old Trafford, where the semi-final between India and New Zealand is being held, is England's second oldest test venue after The Oval. It hosted the first Ashes Test in England in July 1884. Old Trafford has hosted the Cricket World Cup for five times. Also, the venue has hosted a record four semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1999 and 2019.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final: Check out match timings, details here

Also read: India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final: What will happen if match gets cancelled again today?