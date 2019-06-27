India vs West Indies World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest batsman to score 20,000 runs

India vs West Indies match update: Indian captain Virat Kohli has several world records to his name, but this one could certainly be the most satisfying. Virat Kohli has broken the records set by two of his idols -- Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Kohli has become the fastest batsman to score 20,000 runs in the international cricket.

Ahead of India vs West Indies match, Kohli was just 37 runs short from achieving the feat. He has scored 20,000 runs in 417 innings. Sachin and Lara had taken 453 innings each.

After scoring 20,000 runs, Kohli has become 12th batsman to achieve this milestone. Of the total 20,000 runs, Kohli has scored 11,124 runs in ODIs (One Day Internationals); 6,613 in Tests; and 2,263 in T20Is (T20 Internationals). He has played 223 ODIs, 131 Tests, and 62 T20 matches for his 416 innings. The skipper has scored 25 centuries in Tests, and 41 in ODIs.

He is the third Indian after Sachin and Rahul Dravid to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. He has also replaced former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was on the third spot after scoring 20,000 international runs in 468 innings.

The ICC World Cup 2019 has been amazing for Kohli so far, as he has scored three half-centuries -- 82 against Australia, 77 against Pakistan and 67 against Afghanistan -- of the total five games India has played. But, he is yet to score a hundred.

India is currently at the third position in points table, with four wins and one match getting cancelled due to rain. On the other hand, West Indies is at the 8th position with just three points in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Men in Blue are likely to become the next team to enter the semi-finals after Australia.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

