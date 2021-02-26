Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Indian All-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced on Friday that he is retiring from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old stated that time has come for him "to put a full stop to this innings of my life." Pathan was part of the Indian squad which won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. He was also a part of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning side.

"I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game," said Pathan in a statement posted on Twitter.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirementpic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE - Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

"I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love," he wrote.

Pathan played 57 ODIs posting 810 runs at a strike-rate of 113.60 with two centuries and three fifties under his belt. He is the elder brother of former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan.

Pathan also played 22 T20Is in which he scored 236 runs at a strike-rate of 146.58. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders-side which won the IPL-title in 2012 and 2014. Pathan last played for Team India in 2012. Pathan was not bought by any team in the past two IPL auctions.

"I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn't only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family's, coach's, friends', the whole country's, and my own expectations on my shoulders as well," Pathan recalled.

"Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under M S Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me," added Pathan.

"Nothing can keep me from cricket and my passion for the sport will remain the same. I will continue to entertain everyone even in future," Pathan concluded.

Also read: IPL Auction 2021: List of top 5 highest paid players in history of Indian Premier League